GfK Chart-Track this week said Secret Mode’s Still Wakes the Deep ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between June 16 and June 22, Still Wakes the Deep ranked as the No. 10 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by The Chinese Room, Still Wakes the Deep is a first-person survival horror title in which in the user is trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea.