Motorola previews razr+, razr 2024

Motorola this week previewed new razr+ and razr folding phones for 2024.

The razr+ will sport a 4-inch cover display and the razr will add a new 3.6-inch cover display. In addition, both include new IPX8 water and splash resistance for submersion at up to 30 minutes, and a redesigned hinge offers better dust protection.

Both devices unfold to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED display. The razr+ will include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, 12GB RAM, 50MP camera system, and 4,000mAh battery. By comparison, the razr will utilize the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, 8GB RAM, and 4200 mAh battery.

Finally, both devices will have access to the Google Gemini app for AI functionality directly from the cover display.

The razr+ and razr will be sold July 24 at $999.99 and $699.99, respectively.