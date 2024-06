Sony Corp. this month said Stellar Blade for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division in May 2024 data.

For the month, Stellar Blade ranked as the No. 10 PS5 PSN download title in Europe.

Developed by Shift Up, Stellar Blade is a third-person combat title that includes fast combat, upgradable skills, and ranged attacks in a semi-open world.