Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the NIS America Blast from the Past Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 65 percent.

Discounted titles include Disgaea 1 Complete at $17.49, Disgaea 4 Complete+ at $17.49, Langrisser 1 & II, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection at $14.99, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero at $27.99, Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha at $14.99, and The Silver Case 2425.

The sale ends July 7.