Xbox Schools Out Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Schools Out Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition at $74.99, Skull and Bones Premium Edition at $49.99, Hell Let Loose – Ultimate Edition at $41.99, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition at $65.99, Dead Island 2 at $34.99, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe at $12.99, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition at $13.99.

The sale ends June 24.