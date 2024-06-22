PS5 No. 2 in Japan June 16 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 22,882 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between June 10 and June 16.

For the period, the PS5 sold 19,336 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 3,546 units.

PS5 sales fell 29 percent to 20.8 million units in the latest fiscal year, a miss from its 21 million unit forecast. It sold 5.4 million units in Q4. Sales to date total to 59.2 million units.

The Game and Network Services segment, which includes the PlayStation business, held net sales of $27.5 billion, 17 percent above the prior fiscal year. Operating income increased 16 percent to $1.9 billion from one year ago.

The company forecasts 18 million PS5 units sold in the fiscal year ending Mar. 2025.

The PlayStation Network held 118 million active users in Q4.