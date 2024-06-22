Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan June 16 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 38,515 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between June 3 and June 9.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 25,639 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 4,320 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 8,556 units in the period.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 2024, Nintendo net profit totaled $3 billion, while annual sales increased four percent to $11 billion.

The company sold 15.7 million Nintendo Switch units in the fiscal year.

It has sold 141 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 1.94 million Nintendo Switch units and 35.72 million software units.