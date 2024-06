Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week announced Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is a 3D remake of Romancing SaGa 2. The title will include new game mechanics and rearranged compositions by Kenji Ito.

The final game includes 30 classes.

It will be sold Oct. 24.