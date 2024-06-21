Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection to bout PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Collection will include X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, and The Punisher.

The final game will include rollback netcode, online co-op and online competitive matches.

It will be sold in 2024.