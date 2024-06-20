PC Game Pass drops Keplerth

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
June 20, 2024
Microsoft Corp. this week released Keplerth to PC Game Pass.
Keplerth is a 2D sandbox RPG in which the user must survive a hostile alien planet alone or with friends.
The final game includes an online multiplayer mode.
Comments are closed.
March 29, 2024
March 1, 2024
February 18, 2024
October 1, 2023
August 17, 2023
June 19, 2024
June 18, 2024
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
TWITTER
TIK TOK
YOUTUBE
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART