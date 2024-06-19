Rise of the Ronin No. 17 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Rise of the Ronin for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Apr. 2024.

For the month, Rise of the Ronin ranked as the No. 17 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

It ranked at No. 13 the month prior.

Developer by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is a combat-based open-world RPG set in 1863 Yokohama, Japan.

The title includes close-quarters weaponry, firearm combat, critical mission decisions, and online co-op functionality for up to three users.