Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is an action RPG in which Zelda must rescue Link and save the kingdom of Hyrule from strange rifts.

Zelda can use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes, or copies of objects and monsters, to solve puzzles and battle enemies.

It will be sold Sept. 26.