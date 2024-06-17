Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Deals Unlocked Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include FC 24 at $13.99, Starfield Premium Edition at $69.99, Skull and Bones Premium Edition at $49.99, Resident Evil 4 at $29.99, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at $41.99, Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition at $69.99, Forza Motorsport at $49.99, Alan Wake II at $47.99, and Dead Island 2 Gold Edition at $44.99.

The sale ends June 17.