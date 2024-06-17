PSN Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at $14.99, Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion at $9.99, Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood at $10.04, Resident Evil 3 at $9.99, Tekken 7 at $9.99, Assassin’s Creed Origins at $8.99, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon at $11.99.

The sale ends June 19.