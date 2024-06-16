Nintendo eShop Mega Extreme Fun Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Mega Extreme Fun Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include New Super Mario Bos. U Deluxe at $39.99, DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition at $17.49, Splatoon 3 at $41.99, Kirby and the Forgotten Land at $41.99, Sonic Superstars at $34.99, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $47.99, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp at $41.99, Fire Emblem Engage at $41.99, Triangle Strategy at $41.99, and Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition at $52.49.

The sale ends June 16.