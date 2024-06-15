Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan June 9 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 53,343 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between June 3 and June 9.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 37,161 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 4,124 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 12,058 units in the period.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 2024, Nintendo net profit totaled $3 billion, while annual sales increased four percent to $11 billion.

The company sold 15.7 million Nintendo Switch units in the fiscal year.

It has sold 141 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 1.94 million Nintendo Switch units and 35.72 million software units.