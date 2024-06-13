PS Plus Game Catalog June 2024 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in June 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, PS4), Football Manager 2024 (PS5), Crusader Kings III (PS5), Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS5, PS4), After Us (PS5), Anno 1880 (PS5), Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS5, PS4), Far Cry 4 (PS4), LEGO The Hobbit (PS4), and LEGO The Incredibles (PS4).

PSVR 2 and Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Kayak VR: Mirage (PSVR2), LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS5, PS4), Ghosthunter (PS5, PS4), and Daxter (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released June 18.