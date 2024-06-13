Helldivers II deploys Viper Commandos Warbond

Sony Corp. this week released the Helldivers II Viper Commandos Warbond which includes new Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Utility Item, and Skins.

Polar Patriots Warbond Primary Weaponry includes the Liberator Carbine and Bushwacker.

Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster include the Throwing Knife and Experimental Infusion.

New Patterns include the Undergrowth Shuttle, Undergrowth Hellpod and Undergrowth Exosuit.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.