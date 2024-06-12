Resident Evil Village sells 10M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this month said Resident Evil Village has sold 10 million units at global retail.

It is the fastest title in the series to reach the sales milestone.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.