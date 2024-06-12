PC Game Pass drops Depersonalization

June 12, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Depersonalization to PC Game Pass.

Depersonalization is a tabletop role-playing game inspired by Call of Cthulhu.

The title includes multiple modes, branching routes, and multiple endings.

