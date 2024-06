Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Resident Evil 7 will be released to Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac systems with an M1 chip or later.

iPhone and iPad versions with include a new Auto Fire feature to automatically fire weapons while aiming. In addition, Bluetooth controllers will support iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The main game and the Not A Hero DLC will be released in a bundle July 2.

Finally, Resident Evil 2 is in development for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.