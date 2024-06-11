Apple Vision Pro to drop in new countries and regions

Apple Inc. this week said it will release Apple Vision Pro in new countries and regions.

Customers in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore can pre-order the device on June 13 and purchase the hardware June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK can pre-order the device June 28 and purchase the hardware July 12.

Apple Vision Pro features a three-dimensional interface to access applications, view a simulated 100-ft wide display for content, and play more than 100 Apple Arcade games.

The headset itself, powered by the M2 chip and new R12 chip, utilizes a single piece of three-dimensional laminated glass, sports an aluminum alloy frame, a soft textile headband, micro-OLED technology for 23 million pixels in two displays, and includes 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

The final product includes Spatial Audio and two amplified drivers.

It is sold in the U.S. with 256GB storage at $3,499.