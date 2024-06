Microsoft Corp. this week previewed DOOM: The Dark Ages for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and the PC in 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a first-person shooter set in a dark fantasy world in which the Slayer rises as a kingdom’s last hope.

The title will feature all-new enemies, medieval weaponry, and a new skyscraper-sized mech called the Atlan.

It will be released in 2025.