Apple Intelligence AI integration previewed

Apple Inc. this week previewed Apple Intelligence, a new AI platform to be integrated in system-wide applications.

New AI functionality will include Priority Messages to highlight important incoming alerts and writing tools to help compose text. In addition, Siri with Apple Intelligence will allow for Type to Siri, finding information from emails and photos, and follow-up requests based on prior information.

Additional features include the option to summarize emails without opening them, generation custom Emojis with Genmoji, using the Clean Up tool in Photos to remove unwanted objects, and ChatGPT integration with Siri to request additional information.

To quell privacy concerns, Apple Intelligence will include on-device processing and semantic indexing across apps. For requests that require processing off hardware, the system will use Private Cloud Compute to utilize cloud servers. Apple said data is never stored and used only for requests.

Apple Intelligence will be previewed this summer and launch this fall on iOS 18, iPad OS 18 and macOS Sequoia.