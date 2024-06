Microsoft Corp. this week announced three new Xbox Series X|S consoles to be sold holiday 2024.

The Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Robot White is an all-digital console to be sold at $449.99.

The Xbox Series X 2TB SSD Galaxy Black is a special edition console to be sold at $599.99.

Finally, the Xbox Series S 1TB Robot White is an all-digital console to be sold at $349.99.

All three consoles will be sold by year end.