PSN holds Summer Game Fest Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Summer Game Fest Sale at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Sea of Thieves at $23.99, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at $29.39, Street Fighter 6 at $29.99, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at $14.99, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition at $35.99, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition at $19.99, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak at $24.49, and Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition at $19.99.

The sale ends June 19.