Helldivers II to deploy Viper Commandos Warbond

Sony Corp. this month will release the Helldivers II Viper Commandos Warbond which includes new Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Utility Item, and Skins.

Polar Patriots Warbond Primary Weaponry includes the Liberator Carbine and Bushwacker.

Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster include the Throwing Knife and Experimental Infusion.

New Patterns include the Undergrowth Shuttle, Undergrowth Hellpod and Undergrowth Exosuit.

It will be sold June 13.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.