Microsoft Corp. this week released Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Octopath Traveler is a turn-based role-playing game that includes HD-2D graphics, Boost system to build powerful attacks, and eight distinct characters with their own story path.

Octopath Traveler II includes eight new travelers who battle in the land of Solistia.

The final game includes HD-2D graphics.