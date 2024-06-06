Unicorn Overlord No. 30 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Atlus Co., Ltd.’s Unicorn Overlord for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between May 26 and June 1, Unicorn Overlord ranked as the No. 30 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 13 the week prior.

Developed by Vanillaware, Unicorn Overlord is a strategy RPG that includes turn-based battles, overworld exploration, unit customization, and more than 60 characters.