Final Fantasy VII Rebirth No. 36 in UK sales

GfK-Chart Track said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between May 26 to June 1, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ranked as the No. 36 software title in the All Formats Chart.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game includes Active Combat, Chocobo riding, and optional monster hunting.