Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Bethesda Spring Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include DOOM Eternal at $9.99, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition at $34.99, DOOM 3 at $3.99, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus at $5.99, and DOOM 64 at $1.99.

The sale ends June 19.