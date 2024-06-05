Helldivers II No. 1 in Canada

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana this week said Helldivers II for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top software title in Canada in the latest retail data from the territory.

For Apr. 2024, Helldivers II ranked as the No. 1 software title in Canada based on dollar sales.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, and weapon customization.