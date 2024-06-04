PS5 PSVR2 PC Adapter to deploy

Sony Corp. this week announced the PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter.

The PSVR2 PC Adapter will connect the headset to the PC via the DisplayPort 1.4 cable. Users can download the PlayStation VR2 App to setup the hardware to PC.

In addition, users can download the SteamVR app to play SteamVR titles on the PSVR2 hardware.

Key features like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are not available on PC.

The adapter will be sold Aug. 7 at $59.99.

The PSVR2 headset includes a white rounded chassis that features an adjustable scope, stereo headphone jack, integrated ventilation, and a built-in motor for headset feedback.

VR Mode content is displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR resolution at 90Hz/120Hz frame rate, while Cinematic Mode outputs in 1920 x 1080 format at 24/60Hz or 120Hz frame rate.

The controller incorporates technology from the DualSense controller including Adaptive triggers, Haptic feedback, in addition to finger touch detection and tracking.

The next-gen VR system includes enhanced resolution, field of view, tracking and input. It connects to the PS5 via a single cord.

Game titles include Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High, and Zenith: The Last City.