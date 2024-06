Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Activision Blizzard Sale for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at $19.79, Call of Duty: Black Ops at $14.99, Call of Duty 3 at $9.99, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy at $15.99, Diablo IV at $34.99, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at $19.99.

The sale ends June 8.