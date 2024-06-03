Princess Peach: Showtime! No. 15 in Apr. sales

Circana this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For Apr. 2024, Princess Peach: Showtime! ranked as the No. 15 software title based on dollar sales.

The title ranked at No. 6 the week prior.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action title in which Princess Peach must transform into various roles in order to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Transformations include Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Pastry Chef Peach.

It has sold 1.22 million units at global retail.