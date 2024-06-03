ASUS ROG Ally X to be sold at $799.99

ASUS this week said it will release the ROG Ally PC handheld at $799.99 July 22.

The upgraded hardware will sport faster 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, larger 1TB M.2.2280 storage, an extended 80Wh battery, improved airflow, upgrade joysticks, and updated ergonomic design.

The Windows 11-based ASUS ROG Ally X includes a Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 7-inch 16:9 display at 1920 x 1080 and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme features 8 cores and 16 threads, 12 AMD RDNA 3 compute units, 24MB cache, and Zen 4 architecture.

Controls include dual analog sticks, a directional pad, four-button array, standard triggers, analog triggers, and two additional buttons on the rear.

Inputs include a headphone jack, microSD card slot, USB-C input, and option to plug in the external ROG XG Mobile GPU.

Pre-order is available at Best Buy Co., Inc.’s online division.