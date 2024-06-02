PSN Games Under $20 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition at $19.99, Fallout 76 at $9.99, Alan Wake Remastered at $9.89, Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition at $19.99, Raccoon City Edition at $14.99, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition at $17.49, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition at $13.99, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $16.74.

The sale ends June 5.