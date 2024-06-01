Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan May 26 sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,099 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between May 20 and May 26.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 1,769 units and the Xbox Series S sold 330 units.

In Q3, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $15.58 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased 51 percent including the 55 points of impact from the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 62 percent due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Finally, Xbox hardware increased 31 percent from one year ago.