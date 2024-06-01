PS4 No. 4 in May 26 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 131 units between May 20 to May 26 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

The Game and Network Services segment, which includes the PlayStation business, held net sales of $27.5 billion, 17 percent above the prior fiscal year. Operating income increased 16 percent to $1.9 billion from one year ago.

The PlayStation Network held 118 million active users in Q4.