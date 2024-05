Sony Corp. this week is holding the Days of Play Sale at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Spider-Man 2 at $46.69, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at $52.49, Tekken 8 – Deluxe Edition at $69.99, Rise of the Ronin at $49.69, MLB The Show at $39.59, The Last of Us Part II Remastered at $39.99, and Hogwarts Legacy at $34.99.

The sale ends June 12.