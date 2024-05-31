Dragon’s Dogma II No. 7 in Apr. sales

Circana Inc. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For Apr. 2024, Dragon’s Dogma II ranked as the No. 7 software title based on dollar sales.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.

The title has sold 2.62 million units at global retail.

The franchise has sold more than 10 million units to date.