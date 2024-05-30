Xbox Game Pass drops Humanity

May 30, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Humanity to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Humanity is a puzzle title that includes action platform elements and boss battles.

