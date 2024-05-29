The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom No. 26 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between May 19 and May 25, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ranked as the No. 26 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, takes place on land and in the skies.

The final game includes platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.