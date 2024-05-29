Sony to price cut PS5 in Days of Play Sale

Sony Corp. this week announced it will price cut the PlayStation 5 by $50 in the Days of Play Sale promotion.

Between May 29 to June 12, the company sell the PS5 at $449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition at $399.99.

In addition, it will price cut the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle by $100.

Finally, it will price cut Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, MLB The Show 24, MLB The Show 24: The Negro Leagues Edition and Rise of the Ronin by $20 each.