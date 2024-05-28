Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to deploy Day One to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Xbox Game Pass on Day One.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be previewed June 9.

In July 2023, Microsoft closed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In the purchase, the company acquired key franchise titles including Call of Duty.

Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass will likely ignite subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service to play a rotation of Xbox titles on console, cloud, or PC Game Pass.

In Q3, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $15.58 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased 51 percent including the 55 points of impact from the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 62 percent due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Finally, Xbox hardware increased 31 percent from one year ago.