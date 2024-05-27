Xbox Sega Publisher Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Sega Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at $45.49, Persona 3 Reload at $48.99, Unicorn Overlord at $44.99, Sonic Superstars at $34.99, Bayonetta at $6.24, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name at $29.99, Persona 5 Royal at $29.99, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 at $7.99, and Shining Resonance Refrain at $5.99.

The sale ends May 27.