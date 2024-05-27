Xbox Game Pass to drop Humanity

May 27, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Humanity to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Humanity is a puzzle title that includes action platform elements and boss battles.

It will be released May 30.

