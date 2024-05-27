Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 6 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between May 12 and May 18, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ranked as the No. 6 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 5 the week prior.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.