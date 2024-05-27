PSN holds Planet of the Discounts Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Planet of the Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle at $45.49, Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition at $39.99, Spider-Man Remastered at $24.99, The Last of Us Part I at $39.89, Persona 3 Reload at $48.99, Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition at $69.99, and Unicorn Overlord at $44.99.

The sale ends June 5.