GfK Chart-Track this week said Stellar Blade ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between May 12 and May 18, Stellar Blade ranked as the No. 22 boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 13 the week prior.

Developed by Shift Up, Stellar Blade is a third-person combat title that includes fast combat, upgradable skills, and ranged attacks in a semi-open world.

It sells at $69.99.